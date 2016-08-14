SBS Kurdish

Invasion of Kobani was a big psychological impact on us

Rowshan Qasim

Published 14 August 2016 at 4:28pm, updated 14 August 2016 at 4:44pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Journalist and writer Rowshan Qasim has been living in Slemani since 2005. Ms Qasim is from Kobani but due to her politcal activities along with her father, the Syrian regime kept on hassling them. They had no choice but to leave Syria for Kurdistan Region. She speaks about her journey of being a journalist and the situation in Kurdistan Region.

