Iraqi delegation visits Erbil to discuss Erbil-Baghdad relationship

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 26 July 2019 at 7:16pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A delegation from the Iraqi government is expected to meet with senior Kurdish officials to address outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, such as the federal budget, oil, and the disputed territories. More in Ahmad Ghafur's report from Erbil.
