Iraqi government responsible for protecting Kurdistan Region border

KRG Parliament

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Published 7 July 2019 at 3:17pm, updated 7 July 2019 at 3:22pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports from Erbil regarding the protection of Kurdistan Region's border and that the central government (Iraqi government) should be responsible for it.

Available in other languages
