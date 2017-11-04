SBS Kurdish

Iraqi Kurdistan among five secessionist movements to watch in 2018

Dr Ryan Griffiths

Dr Ryan Griffiths Source: Supplied

Published 4 November 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 4 November 2017 at 2:55pm
By Roza Germian
Dr Ryan Griffiths of Sydney University, is an expert in secession and sovereignty. In a recent analysis Dr Griffiths he listed five independence movements that could be pushing for statehood in 2018. These include Scotland, Catalonia, Iraqi Kurdistan, New Caledonia, and Bougainville. In this interview we ask Dr Ryan Griffiths about the Kurdish question, the recent independence referendum and its backlash.

