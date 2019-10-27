SBS Kurdish

Iraqi police and protesters clash

SBS Kurdish

Protesters in Baghdad

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 October 2019 at 3:29pm, updated 27 October 2019 at 3:35pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Renewed anti-government demonstrations in Iraq have gripped the capital, Baghdad, and swept through several other cities in the country's south, leaving at least many people dead and injured. Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports on the latest from Erbil.

Published 27 October 2019 at 3:29pm, updated 27 October 2019 at 3:35pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News