Is it necessary for interpreters to register with NAATI?

Mark Painting, NAATI CEO

Mark Painting, NAATI CEO Source: Supplied

Published 31 January 2020 at 7:14pm, updated 2 February 2020 at 7:43am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Interpreters have an important role in society to facilitate communication between two or more people who use different languages. To become a professional interpreter or translator, the National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters also known as NAATI plays a role in that, to find out more about NAATI and its role SBS Kurdish speaks to the Chief Executive Officer Mark Painting.

