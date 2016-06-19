‘ISIS believes Yazidis are infidels and deserve to die’: Nadia Murad

Nadia Murad Source: Supplied
Published 19 June 2016 at 5:18pm, updated 3 August 2021 at 4:06pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The courageous Yazidi girl who survived a massacre, sexual enslavement and losing her entire family by the self proclaimed Islamic State group speaks to SBS Kurdish about her ordeal. Nadia Murad speaks about the genocidal attack against the Yazidi people in Sinjar on 03/08/2014. Ms Murad was abducted and held captive for three months before managing to escape. She is one of thousands of Yazidis who Germany accepted as refugees. This interview was conducted in 2016.
Published 19 June 2016 at 5:18pm, updated 3 August 2021 at 4:06pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share