SBS Kurdish

Issues between three political parties regarding Zini Warte area

SBS Kurdish

Zini Warte region, Kurdistan Region, Iraq

Zini Warte region Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 April 2020 at 3:28pm, updated 19 April 2020 at 3:30pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The latest news from our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur from Erbil about arising tensions between the three political parties PKK, PUK and KDP regarding an area called Zînî Wertê where the people of the town demand their withdrawal from the area.

Published 19 April 2020 at 3:28pm, updated 19 April 2020 at 3:30pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News