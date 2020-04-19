Issues between three political parties regarding Zini Warte area

Zini Warte region Source: Supplied
By Ahmad Ghafur
The latest news from our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur from Erbil about arising tensions between the three political parties PKK, PUK and KDP regarding an area called Zînî Wertê where the people of the town demand their withdrawal from the area.
