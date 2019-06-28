SBS Kurdish

Istanbul mayoral election shakes Turkey’s politics

Newly elected Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of Republican People's Party (CHP) greets his supporters.

Ekrem İmamoğlu, İstanbul Belediye Başkanlığını kazandıktan sonra halka sesleniyor. Source: CHP PRESS OFFICE

Published 28 June 2019 at 7:42pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on the latest from Diyarbakir regarding the mayoral election in Istanbul which has delivered a big victory for Turkey’s democracy. the report mentions media freedom in Turkey as well.

