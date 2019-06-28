Istanbul mayoral election shakes Turkey’s politics

Ekrem İmamoğlu, İstanbul Belediye Başkanlığını kazandıktan sonra halka sesleniyor. Source: CHP PRESS OFFICE
Published 28 June 2019 at 7:42pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on the latest from Diyarbakir regarding the mayoral election in Istanbul which has delivered a big victory for Turkey’s democracy. the report mentions media freedom in Turkey as well.
