SBS Kurdish

Jamie Williams, why he wanted to join the YPG?

SBS Kurdish

Jamie Williams

Jamie Williams Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 February 2016 at 7:58pm, updated 26 February 2016 at 8:16pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this interview with Jamie Williams we asked him about the reasons behind his attempt to leave the safety of home in Australia to join the fight against IS alongside the YPG in the Kurdish regions of Syria, the charges against him (that were recently dropped) and more...

Published 26 February 2016 at 7:58pm, updated 26 February 2016 at 8:16pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News