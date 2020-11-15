JobMaker Hiring Credit legislation passes in Parliament

Source: AAP
Published 15 November 2020 at 3:08pm
By Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The Federal Government's $4 billion Jobmaker Hiring Credit has passed Parliament, with employers able to access up to 200 dollars a week for hiring young workers. It comes as Labour’s internal fights continue over its climate policy continues, with a former frontbencher speaking out while others try to present a united front.
