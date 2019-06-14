Judge has reserved her decision for redressing Yezidi women victims of Australian IS fighter
A court hearing was held today at NSW Civil and Administrative Appeals Tribunal for compensation for Yazidi women victims of an Australian IS fighter, and the judge has reserved her decision. Taban Shoresh, Founder and CEO of The Lotus Flower, a UK based organisation supporting displaced women, manages this case and represents the women with the help of a group of international lawyers. Miss Shoresh is in Australia for the court hearing and we had her in the studio with us to update us about the case.
