KNC-Australia raises concern regarding Turkish military operation in Kurdistan Region

Tara Fatehi Source: Supplied
Published 3 July 2020 at 7:56pm, updated 3 July 2020 at 8:09pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kurdish National Committee of Australia, have started an awareness campaign regarding the Turkish military operation in South Kurdistan. In this interview with Tara Fatehi KNC-Australia's Educational Officer, we discuss their effort so far, to raise awareness against the Turkish attacks in the Kurdistan Region which has so far resulted in the death of a number of civilians and injuring many moreẍ including women and children.
Published 3 July 2020 at 7:56pm, updated 3 July 2020 at 8:09pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share