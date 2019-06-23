SBS Kurdish

KRG PM meets with parties to form new cabinet

SBS Kurdish

KRG logo

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 June 2019 at 3:09pm, updated 23 June 2019 at 3:11pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports on the latest from Erbil regarding KRG's formation of a new government. As Kurdish parties get closer towards an agreement on forming a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), both Turkmens and Christians have been assured they will be given ministerial posts. The KRG's Prime Minister-elect Masrour Barzani met with five Turkmen parties and four Christian parties yesterday (Saturday), concluding the first round of government formation talks for assembling his upcoming cabinet.

Published 23 June 2019 at 3:09pm, updated 23 June 2019 at 3:11pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News