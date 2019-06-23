KRG PM meets with parties to form new cabinet

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 23 June 2019 at 3:09pm, updated 23 June 2019 at 3:11pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports on the latest from Erbil regarding KRG's formation of a new government. As Kurdish parties get closer towards an agreement on forming a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), both Turkmens and Christians have been assured they will be given ministerial posts. The KRG's Prime Minister-elect Masrour Barzani met with five Turkmen parties and four Christian parties yesterday (Saturday), concluding the first round of government formation talks for assembling his upcoming cabinet.
