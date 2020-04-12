KRG set to investigate extradition allegations of Kurdish prisoner executed by Iran

Mustafa Selimi- executed Kurdish prisoner by Iran Source: Public Domain
In this week's report from Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur covers the allegations of the extraditions of a Kurdish political prisoner from the Kurdistan Region bt PUK forces. Mustafa Selimi, who escaped from Seqiz prison in Rojhelat/East Kurdistan (Iran), and fled to South Kurdistan, was allegedly tested for COVID-19 and with that excuse was handed back to the Iranian regime, and allegation so far denied by PUK officials. Also in this report, the sexual assault of a disabled Kurdish woman by Hashid al-Shaabi (PMU) forces in Pirde (near Kirkuk), and the latest COVID-19 statistics in the Kurdistan Region.
