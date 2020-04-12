SBS Kurdish

KRG set to investigate extradition allegations of Kurdish prisoner executed by Iran

SBS Kurdish

Mustafa Selimi

Mustafa Selimi- executed Kurdish prisoner by Iran Source: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2020 at 3:38pm, updated 12 April 2020 at 3:45pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this week's report from Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur covers the allegations of the extraditions of a Kurdish political prisoner from the Kurdistan Region bt PUK forces. Mustafa Selimi, who escaped from Seqiz prison in Rojhelat/East Kurdistan (Iran), and fled to South Kurdistan, was allegedly tested for COVID-19 and with that excuse was handed back to the Iranian regime, and allegation so far denied by PUK officials. Also in this report, the sexual assault of a disabled Kurdish woman by Hashid al-Shaabi (PMU) forces in Pirde (near Kirkuk), and the latest COVID-19 statistics in the Kurdistan Region.

Published 12 April 2020 at 3:38pm, updated 12 April 2020 at 3:45pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News