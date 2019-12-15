SBS Kurdish

KRG working to end corruption in region

SBS Kurdish

protest against corruption in KRG

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 December 2019 at 3:06pm, updated 15 December 2019 at 3:09pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In its first 100 days since the current Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet took office, the Region’s government is fighting corruption. The new KRG cabinet headed by PM M. Barzani has repeatedly pledged to tackle corruption. The KRG Integrity Commission has submitted 198 corruption cases to courts in the past year alone, of which just 33 have concluded. More about this subject from our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur in Erbil.

Published 15 December 2019 at 3:06pm, updated 15 December 2019 at 3:09pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News