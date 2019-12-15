KRG working to end corruption in region

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 15 December 2019 at 3:06pm, updated 15 December 2019 at 3:09pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
In its first 100 days since the current Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet took office, the Region’s government is fighting corruption. The new KRG cabinet headed by PM M. Barzani has repeatedly pledged to tackle corruption. The KRG Integrity Commission has submitted 198 corruption cases to courts in the past year alone, of which just 33 have concluded. More about this subject from our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur in Erbil.
