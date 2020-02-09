Kubar, a Kurdish fashion magazine

SBS Kurdish

Kurdish woman in traditional clothes

Published 9 February 2020
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Kurdish editors Ayshenour Ozel and Leyla Arısoy’s dream is for Kubar Kurdish fashion magazine to be known internationally.

Kubar is a Kurdish fashion magazine, its first publication was in January 2020. The magazine's editors are Ayshenour Ozel and Leyla Arısoy, plus the magazine’s consultant İnan Eroglu have been thinking to publish a fashion magazine for women for a while. The cover of Kubar’s first publication is a woman dressed in traditional Kurdish clothes.

“We want to show Kurdish tradition and its fashion to the world,” Ayshenour Ozel told SBS Kurdish.  

Leyla Arısoy and Ayşenur Ozel
KUBAR editors, Leyla Arısoy and Ayşenur Ozel


While founding this magazine brought a lot of happiness and at the same time the young editors faced many obstacles such as the magazine being run by women and being in the Kurdish language. 

Models from Kubar magazin
Source: Supplied


“A male dominated society finds it difficult to deal with something being run by women. Another obstacle is that Kubar is written in the Kurdish language and that is a challenge on its own. Sometimes it is difficult to find a word in Kurdish so we use English instead.”  

Modelling Kurdish clothes, Kubar magazine
Source: Supplied


The magazine features prominent trends in women's clothing and a combination of make-up, women’s health and other topics.  

The magazine is an e-publication available free of charge on the internet, said Ms Ozel.

