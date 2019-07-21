SBS Kurdish

Kurdish authoroties arrest restaurant shooting suspect

Restaurant where shooting took place, Erbil

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Published 21 July 2019 at 3:06pm, updated 21 July 2019 at 3:09pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced yesterday (Saturday) that a lead suspect of the Erbil shooting which took place on 17/07/2019 that resulted in the death of a Turkish diplomat and two locals has been arrested. More from our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur in Erbil.

