Kurdish author's novel tops Best Reads' charts

Ava Homa's Daughters of Smoke and Fire

Ava Homa's Daughters of Smoke and Fire Source: Ava Homa

Published 5 July 2020 at 4:52pm, updated 5 July 2020 at 4:55pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Ava Homa's Daughters of Smoke and Fire has received applauds from many book critics and readers a like. The novel, inspired by the life and work of Kurdish activist, poet, writer and teacher, Farzad Kamanger (who was executed by the Islamic republic of Iran at the age of 32) tries to shed light on the Kurdish struggle in all parts of Kurdistan.

