‘Kurdish cinema has established but has not been discovered’: Ferhan Sterk

Ferhan Sterk, director London Kurdish Film Fesival

London Kurdish Film Festival director Source: Ferhan Sterk

Published 4 April 2021 at 3:07pm, updated 5 April 2021 at 6:18pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

We speak to the director of the London Kurdish Film Festival Ferhan Sterk about the12th London Kurdish Film Festival which will be presented for the first-ever GLOBAL Kurdish Film Festival - Online. Due to the difficult situation of COVID-19, many festivals around the world have had to cancel or postpone. The festival runs from April 16-27, the films in this year's program will be shown online around the world free of charge.

