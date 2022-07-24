SBS Kurdish

Kurdish community members condemn Turkey's attacks on Kurds

Published 24 July 2022 at 3:10pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Turkey has for some time been threatening to attack north-eastern Syria to seize the towns and cities inhabited by Kurds. The Democratic Kurdish Community Center of NSW organised a rally to condemn the threats and attacks. We spoke to the organisation's co-president Ismet Tastan about the outcome and the reaction they received from the government.

