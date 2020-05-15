SBS Kurdish

Kurdish Language Day celebrated in North Kurdistan

Published 15 May 2020 at 7:42pm, updated 15 May 2020 at 8:39pm
In this week's report from Amed/Diyarbaki Hatice Kamer covers the latest on the COVID-19 situation in Turkey the struggle of some Kurdish worker during this time of financial difficulties, and the celebrations of Kurdish Language Day (15/05) which have been moved to online platforms due to coronavirus pandemic.

