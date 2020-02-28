SBS Kurdish

Kurdish language rights, struggles in North Kurdistan (Turkey)

Published 28 February 2020 at 7:41pm, updated 28 February 2020 at 7:43pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
In this week's report from Diyarbakir/Amed, Hatice Kamer reports on the struggles for Kurdish language rights in Northern Kurdistan (Turkey). Listen to a brief history or Kurdish fight for language rights.

