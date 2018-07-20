Kurdish musician's 30 year success

Published 20 July 2018 at 7:18pm, updated 26 July 2018 at 10:34am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Musician Veli Toprak has been involved in the Kurdish community and other communities since the 1980s in Sydney and other states in Australia. He's been an active member in the community by providing his musical services in functions and other events. Veli Toprak has many talents, he sings, plays many different musical instruments such as the Tenboor, jumbush and others. We speak about his journey in the community for the past 30 years and the differences between today's Kurdish community and back then. We also spoke to Mr Toprak about an upcoming event by the name of "Sense of Harmony" which is organised to launch his new CD “Dilan” (dance).
Published 20 July 2018 at 7:18pm, updated 26 July 2018 at 10:34am