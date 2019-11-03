Kurdish officials warn, potential change in Iraq's constitution could be costly for Kurds
Iraq protests Source: The New York Times
Published 3 November 2019 at 3:36pm, updated 3 November 2019 at 3:46pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ahmed Ghafur reports on the continuing protest in Iraq, and the growing fear for Kurds if Iraqi constitution changes, that it may mean "back to square one" for Kurdish rights in Iraq.
Published 3 November 2019 at 3:36pm, updated 3 November 2019 at 3:46pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share