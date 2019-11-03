SBS Kurdish

Kurdish officials warn, potential change in Iraq's constitution could be costly for Kurds

Iran’s Leaders See Threats in Iraq and Lebanon Protests

Iraq protests

Published 3 November 2019 at 3:36pm, updated 3 November 2019 at 3:46pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Ahmed Ghafur reports on the continuing protest in Iraq, and the growing fear for Kurds if Iraqi constitution changes, that it may mean "back to square one" for Kurdish rights in Iraq.

