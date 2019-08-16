Kurdish opera singer performs in several languages

Pervin Chakar-Kurdish Opera singer Source: Instagram
Published 16 August 2019 at 6:45pm, updated 19 August 2019 at 7:25pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pervin Chakar is one of the few Kurdish opera singers, and she tries to take Kurdish folk songs and legendary tales on to international stages and opera halls. Hatice Kamer speaks to Pervin Chakar in this short interview about her work.
Published 16 August 2019 at 6:45pm, updated 19 August 2019 at 7:25pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share