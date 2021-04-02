Kurdish Opera Singer releases a new interpretation of 'Newroz' song

Pervin Chakar at Marie Kraja Opera competition, Tiran, Albania, where she won second prize. Source: Supplied by Pervin Chakar
Published 2 April 2021 at 7:37pm, updated 21 April 2021 at 12:11pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Pervin Chakar who started singing since she was 14 years of age and living in Diyarbakir/Amed, before studying music at university in Ankara, she had already participated and won many singing competitions. She later participated and won many prestige competitions all over Europe. This year for Newroz, Kurdish New Year, despite COVID restrictions she released a new interpretation of a famous Kurdish Newroz song. Pervin is busy working on at least 20 Kurdish songs to be released in the near future.
