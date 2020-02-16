Kurdish refugee plays heavy metal music to get through detention on Manus Island

Kazem Kazemi Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 16 February 2020 at 3:54pm, updated 17 February 2020 at 11:51pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kazem Kazemi Kurdish musician and refugee, was detained on Manus Island since 2013, before being transferred to Brisbane, Queensland nine months ago on the Medivac bill. His freedom is still restricted, his electric guitar confiscated, and his future unknown.
Published 16 February 2020 at 3:54pm, updated 17 February 2020 at 11:51pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share