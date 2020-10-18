Kurdish refugee receives the 2020 German National Integration Award

During the lockdown in Germany Bjeen Alhassan started a Facebook group called “Learning with Bijin”, where one can learn everything that helps with integration in Germany.





“Through this group I want to help women, give them hope and give them courage”, Bjeen Alhassan told SBS Kurdish. Ms Alhassan fled to Germany in 2014 from the civil war in Syria and completed her master’s degree in Germany in 2019. Source: Supplied The Facebook group page now has around 300 members, Ms Alhassan helps Kurdish speaking women from northeast Syria who live in Germany in all areas of everyday life, from learning the language to enrolling for a course to study.





“It is important to speak the language of your new country because I’ve been through it and know how it feels when I first arrived in Germany and that’s why I would like to pass on my knowledge”, Ms Alhassan said.



