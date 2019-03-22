Kurdish Singer Sirus Emami to perform in Australia for the first time

Sirus Emami Source: Supplied
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
We speak with Kurdish musician Majid Almasi from Kurdish Concerts Australia, about their upcoming events in Melbourne and Sydney. For the first time in Australia Kurdish folk singer Sirus Emami will be performing in Mebourne on the 23rd of March, and in Sydney on the 30th of March.
