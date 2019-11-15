Kurdish woman celebrates new life in Australia by helping other refugees

Marklin Ebo is a Yazidi Kurd from Syria; she arrived with her family in March 2017. She was born in Afrin and was educated and lived in Aleppo in Syria. Prior to the war, Marklin worked as a Lawyer. After fleeing Syria in 2014, she lived with family as Refugee in Erbil, Iraq.





When Ms Marklin arrived in Australia she spoke basic English. But since arriving in Australia she has attended TAFE to learn English. After finishing her English courses she volunteered in various government departments to improve her English.





Ms Marklin told SBS Kurdish that she and her sister were the first Yazidi Kurds arrived in Coffs Harbour and felt it was her duty to assist her community in any way possible.



