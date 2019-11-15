SBS Kurdish

Kurdish woman celebrates new life in Australia by helping other refugees

SBS Kurdish

Marklin Ebo

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2019 at 7:31pm, updated 15 November 2019 at 7:40pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

When Marklin Ebo arrived in Australia she spoke basic English, but since arriving in Australia she has attended TAFE to learn English. After finishing her English courses she volunteered in various government departments to improve her English.

Published 15 November 2019 at 7:31pm, updated 15 November 2019 at 7:40pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Marklin Ebo is a Yazidi Kurd from Syria; she arrived with her family in March 2017. She was born in Afrin and was educated and lived in Aleppo in Syria. Prior to the war, Marklin worked as a Lawyer. After fleeing Syria in 2014, she lived with family as Refugee in Erbil, Iraq.

When Ms Marklin arrived in Australia she spoke basic English. But since arriving in Australia she has attended TAFE to learn English. After finishing her English courses she volunteered in various government departments to improve her English.

Ms Marklin told SBS Kurdish that she and her sister were the first Yazidi Kurds arrived in Coffs Harbour and felt it was her duty to assist her community in any way possible.

At the moment Marklin Ebo works as a Support Worker for Settlement Services International (SSI) by being an interpreter for the newly arrived.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News