Kurdish Women's Health Workshop-Sydney Source: Roza Germian
Published 20 May 2016 at 8:33pm, updated 20 May 2016 at 11:25pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
NSW Education Program on FGM organised a Kurdish Wome's Health Workshop on Saturday 14th of May in Sydney. Many women's general health issues were discussed, including physical and mental health, services that provide health, as well as FGM and the laws that prohibit it in Australia.
