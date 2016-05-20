SBS Kurdish

Kurdish Women's Health Workshop

Kurdish Women's Health Workshop-Sydney

Kurdish Women's Health Workshop-Sydney

Available in other languages

NSW Education Program on FGM organised a Kurdish Wome's Health Workshop on Saturday 14th of May in Sydney. Many women's general health issues were discussed, including physical and mental health, services that provide health, as well as FGM and the laws that prohibit it in Australia.

