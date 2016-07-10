Kurdish writer Choman Hardi nominated for England poetry award

Choman Hardi Source: Choman Hardi (supplied)
Published 10 July 2016 at 4:23pm, updated 10 July 2016 at 4:25pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Poet and researcher Dr Choman Hardi is nominated for Englands prize of poems from the age of migration" for her collection Considering the Women. We spoke to Dr Hardi regarding her nomination and the role of the Kurdish woman in society. We also covered woman suicide and honour killing in the Middle East and Kurdistan.
