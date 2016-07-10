SBS Kurdish

Kurdish writer Choman Hardi nominated for England poetry award

Choman Hardi

Choman Hardi Source: Choman Hardi (supplied)

Published 10 July 2016 at 4:23pm, updated 10 July 2016 at 4:25pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Poet and researcher Dr Choman Hardi is nominated for Englands prize of poems from the age of migration" for her collection Considering the Women. We spoke to Dr Hardi regarding her nomination and the role of the Kurdish woman in society. We also covered woman suicide and honour killing in the Middle East and Kurdistan.

Available in other languages
