Kurdistan Region finally forms cabinet after nine months

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 14 July 2019 at 3:16pm, updated 14 July 2019 at 3:42pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Our correspondent Ahmad Ghfur reports from Erbil on Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) new cabinet. KRG's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani presented his new Cabinet July 10, vowing to institute reforms and reinvigorate the semi-autonomous government in Erbil, Iraq.
Published 14 July 2019 at 3:16pm, updated 14 July 2019 at 3:42pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share