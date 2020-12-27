Kurdistan Region imposes travel bans on some countries

Pigeons flying in an empty square outside Arbil Citadel in Kurdistan Region during the COVID-19 co Source: SAFIN HAMED/AFP via Getty Images
Published 27 December 2020 at 3:23pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports from Erbil on the latest regarding Kurdistan Regional Government’s announcement on prohibiting travel to and from nine countries as a result of recent reports of a looming new strain of coronavirus.
