SBS Kurdish

Kurdistan Region imposes travel bans on some countries

SBS Kurdish

An empty square outside Erbil Citadel due to COVID19 restrictions

Pigeons flying in an empty square outside Arbil Citadel in Kurdistan Region during the COVID-19 co Source: SAFIN HAMED/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 December 2020 at 3:23pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS

Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports from Erbil on the latest regarding Kurdistan Regional Government’s announcement on prohibiting travel to and from nine countries as a result of recent reports of a looming new strain of coronavirus.

Published 27 December 2020 at 3:23pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News