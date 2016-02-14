SBS Kurdish

Kurdistan Region is going through economic crisis...

I spoke to Gazi Hassan the editor of "The Kurdish Globe" newspaper in Hewler (Erbil) about the economic crisis that Kurdistan Region is going through due to the low prices of petrol. Workers in most fields have not been paid their wages for the last five months.

