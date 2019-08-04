SBS Kurdish

Kurdistan Regional Parliament passes Resolution on Yazidi Genocide

Kurdistan Region Parliament

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Published 4 August 2019 at 3:44pm, updated 4 August 2019 at 3:52pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Kurdistan Regional Parliament members passed by 87 votes a resolution to designate 3rd August, the day of the Sinjar/Shengal Massacre, as the Yazidi Genocide Remembrance day and calling on the Government of Iraq to make reparations to the survivors and victims’ families, under the provisions of the Iraqi Constitution. More in Ahmed Ghafur’s report from Erbil.

