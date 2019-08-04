Kurdistan Regional Parliament passes Resolution on Yazidi Genocide

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 4 August 2019 at 3:44pm, updated 4 August 2019 at 3:52pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Kurdistan Regional Parliament members passed by 87 votes a resolution to designate 3rd August, the day of the Sinjar/Shengal Massacre, as the Yazidi Genocide Remembrance day and calling on the Government of Iraq to make reparations to the survivors and victims’ families, under the provisions of the Iraqi Constitution. More in Ahmed Ghafur’s report from Erbil.
