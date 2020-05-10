Kurdistan's parliament strips opposition MP of immunity

Source: Supplied
Published 10 May 2020
Soran Omar, a Kurdistan Islamic Group (Komali Islami) MP, will be facing a lawsuit which is set to be lodged against him by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers’ legal body. Mr Omar made public claims that the Prime Minister Masrour Barzani owns a company and a bank. Ahmed Ghafur reports on this unprecedented legal battle.
