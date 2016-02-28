Kurds Boycott Iranian Parliamentary Elections

Ahmad Eskandari Source: Supplied
Published 28 February 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 28 February 2016 at 3:42pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We spoke to political analyst Ahmad Eskandari from Sweden regarding the parliamentary elections in Iran and Kurds boycotting the elections. We asked Mr Eskandari whether the human rights situation would get better in Iran and what benefits would the Kurds get from this election? And whether the ceasefire that was imposed on the Syrian government and the opposition which took place on 26/2/16 would continue...The interview is in Kurdish.
Published 28 February 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 28 February 2016 at 3:42pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share