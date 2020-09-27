Kurds celebrate third anniversary of independence referendum

Kurds celebrate after the announcement of the results of the independence referendum in Erbil, Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, 26 September 2017.

Kurds celebrate after the announcement of the results of the independence referendum in Erbil, Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, 26 September 2017. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

In this report from Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur reports on the celebration around the Kurdistan region on the third anniversary of Kurdistan's independence referendum, while the opposition insist that it was as a result of the referendum that Kurdistan Region lost a significant portion of land to Iraqi government and militia groups.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Astrid Perry from Settlement Services International (SBS).jpg

New funding for action on domestic violence

Naunihal Singh working in a Melbourne supermarket (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Thousands of international students are back, but are some working too hard

Kurdish News

January 29 Weekend News

2023 AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR AWARDS

2023 Australians of the Year announced