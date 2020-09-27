Kurds celebrate third anniversary of independence referendum
Kurds celebrate after the announcement of the results of the independence referendum in Erbil, Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, 26 September 2017. Source: AAP
In this report from Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur reports on the celebration around the Kurdistan region on the third anniversary of Kurdistan's independence referendum, while the opposition insist that it was as a result of the referendum that Kurdistan Region lost a significant portion of land to Iraqi government and militia groups.
