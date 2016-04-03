SBS Kurdish

Kurds go back to Zoroastrianism

Peer Lukman

Peer Lukman Source: Supplied

Published 3 April 2016 at 3:23pm, updated 3 April 2016 at 3:36pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
We spoke to Peer Lukman the head of Kurdistan Zoroastrian Centre in Kurdistan Region about the increasing number of Kurds converting to their ancient religion and the effects ISIL has on the regions of Iraq and Syria.

