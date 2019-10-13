SBS Kurdish

Kurds protest in Erbil against Turkish invasion of northeast Syria

Protest in Erbil against Turkey’s military incursion into northeastern Syria

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Published 13 October 2019 at 3:16pm, updated 13 October 2019 at 3:20pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports from Erbil on the latest regarding hundreds of Kurds gathering in front of the UN complex in Erbil on Saturday 12/10/19 in opposition to Turkey’s military incursion into northeastern Syria and the failure of the international community to stop it.

Available in other languages
