Kurds protest in Erbil against Turkish invasion of northeast Syria

Published 13 October 2019 at 3:16pm, updated 13 October 2019 at 3:20pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports from Erbil on the latest regarding hundreds of Kurds gathering in front of the UN complex in Erbil on Saturday 12/10/19 in opposition to Turkey’s military incursion into northeastern Syria and the failure of the international community to stop it.
