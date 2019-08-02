SBS Kurdish

Labor calls for ban on right-wing speaker

Labor Senator Kristina Keneally.

Labor Senator Kristina Keneally. Source: AAP

Published 2 August 2019 at 7:09pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Labor is calling for the Prime Minister to order a review of the visa granted to a right-wing figure due to speak at a conservative conference in Sydney. Former prime minister Tony Abbott and Brexit campaign leader Nigel Farage are also expected to attend the event.

