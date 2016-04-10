Labor, coalition at odds over bank inquiry

Federal opposition leader Bill Shorten Source: AAP
The federal opposition leader Bill Shorten has committed Labor to holding a Royal Commission into the banking and financial industry, if it takes office after the federal election. But senior government members and the banking sector say an inquiry isn't warranted and could undermine the stability banks provide to the Australian economy, and investment.
