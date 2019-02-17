SBS Kurdish

Lack of exercise increases cancer risk

Seniors work-out at gym for increased health benefits

Published 17 February 2019 at 2:51pm, updated 19 February 2019 at 1:14pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
According to a Cancer Council survey, most people believe a lack of time is the reason behind their lack of exercise. Recent research has found that more than 200,000 cancer cases could be avoided in the next quarter century, but only if Australian adults maintain a healthy weight, and exercise much more than they currently are.

