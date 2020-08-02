Lack of Oxygen worsens COVID-19 situation in Erbil hospital: reported

Rizgarî Hospital-Erbil Source: Public Domain
Published 2 August 2020 at 4:17pm, updated 2 August 2020 at 4:20pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this week's report from Erbil, reports on the lack of oxygen for COVID-19 patients causes more death, an allegation Kurdish health authorities deny... as international flights resume, new quarantine measures take place in the Kurdistan Region...more in this audio report.
Published 2 August 2020 at 4:17pm, updated 2 August 2020 at 4:20pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share