Lack of Oxygen worsens COVID-19 situation in Erbil hospital: reported

Rizgarî Hospital-Erbil

Rizgarî Hospital-Erbil

Published 2 August 2020 at 4:17pm, updated 2 August 2020 at 4:20pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
In this week's report from Erbil, reports on the lack of oxygen for COVID-19 patients causes more death, an allegation Kurdish health authorities deny... as international flights resume, new quarantine measures take place in the Kurdistan Region...more in this audio report.

