SBS Kurdish

Lack of resources challenge firefighters on the ground

SBS Kurdish

Members of the Capertee RFS prepare to go to work

Members of the Capertee RFS prepare to go to work Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 January 2020 at 3:32pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A local New South Wales fire station is urging the Rural Fire Service to provide it with a bulk water truck - crucial, it says, in containing huge blazes in the region. Firefighters in Capertee, north of the Blue Mountains, have been fighting fires since October and say the lack of resources is taking a toll.

Published 12 January 2020 at 3:32pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News