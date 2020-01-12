Lack of resources challenge firefighters on the ground

Members of the Capertee RFS prepare to go to work Source: SBS
Published 12 January 2020 at 3:32pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
A local New South Wales fire station is urging the Rural Fire Service to provide it with a bulk water truck - crucial, it says, in containing huge blazes in the region. Firefighters in Capertee, north of the Blue Mountains, have been fighting fires since October and say the lack of resources is taking a toll.
