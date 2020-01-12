SBS Kurdish

Lana Darragh: “Being Kurdish gives you a responsibility”

SBS Kurdish

Lana Darragh

Lana Darragh Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 January 2020 at 3:31pm, updated 13 January 2020 at 3:03pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Lana Darragh is a Kurdish-Irish teacher and artist. Born and raised in London, she has moved to Perth to continue her teaching. In this interview with Brwa Mohamed, Lana discusses how her unique Kurdish and Irish upbringing has influenced her creativity.

Published 12 January 2020 at 3:31pm, updated 13 January 2020 at 3:03pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"Just being Kurdish gives you a responsibility, because of the situation in Kurdistan"
Lana has written a blog about growing up half Kurdish in the diaspora, bringing attention to Kurdish culture and tradition to a lesser informed community.

"The aim of that [blog] was to raise awareness and to give people that personal insight to what was going on over there [Rojava]"
Lana's creativity isn't limited to teaching and writing. When she has time, she also focuses on her art:

But she won't stop there. Lana is driven to pursue writing:

"In the future, I'd really like to focus on the strength and bravery of Kurdish women"
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News