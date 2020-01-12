Lana Darragh: “Being Kurdish gives you a responsibility”

Available in other languages

"Just being Kurdish gives you a responsibility, because of the situation in Kurdistan"

Lana has written a blog about growing up half Kurdish in the diaspora, bringing attention to Kurdish culture and tradition to a lesser informed community.





"The aim of that [blog] was to raise awareness and to give people that personal insight to what was going on over there [Rojava]"

Lana's creativity isn't limited to teaching and writing. When she has time, she also focuses on her art:





But she won't stop there. Lana is driven to pursue writing:



