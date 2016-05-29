Language as a significant system of communication

Chahin Baker Source: SBS
Published 29 May 2016 at 3:48pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:55pm
By Chahin Baker, Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Language is one of the significant forms of communication that makes humans superior to other animals. Via language we are able communicate on a highly sophisticated and complex levels. This week our SBS Kurdish analyst, Chahin Baker discusses this significant form of communication.
Published 29 May 2016 at 3:48pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:55pm
By Chahin Baker, Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share