SBS Kurdish

Language as a significant system of communication

SBS Kurdish

Chahin Baker

Chahin Baker Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 May 2016 at 3:48pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:55pm
By Chahin Baker, Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Language is one of the significant forms of communication that makes humans superior to other animals. Via language we are able communicate on a highly sophisticated and complex levels. This week our SBS Kurdish analyst, Chahin Baker discusses this significant form of communication.

Published 29 May 2016 at 3:48pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:55pm
By Chahin Baker, Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News