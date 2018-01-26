SBS Kurdish

Learning English, obiding law key for integration for new Australians

Ardalan Yasin and his son

Ardalan Yasin and his son. Source: Supplied

Published 26 January 2018 at 7:34pm, updated 26 January 2018 at 7:55pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Mr Ardalan Yasin is the Public Relations person for Veteran Peshmerga Organisation in Australia, in this interview we ask him about how his perspective towards Australia has changed over the years since he and his family was first settled here? We also discuss the level of integration of the Kurdish community into the Australian society, also...how can young Kurdish Australian preserve their Kurdish heritage and in the mean time respect and adapt Australian values and the Australian way of life?

